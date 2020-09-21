Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour America’s first African American female combat pilot is now a powerful motivational speaker

Once you are CLEARED HOT, now what? Known simply as “FlyGirl”, Vernice ignites her audiences with a dynamic spark that can’t be extinguished. Soar through the execution of any plan by harnessing the power of a “Breakthrough Mentality” mindset! From the moment she leaps into the audience, she shows attendees how to go from “Zero to Breakthrough” and create a personal flight plan utilizing her candid strategies to help win on the battlefield of life!

Leveraging her “Breakthrough Mentality” mindset, she propelled herself from beat cop to combat pilot in a record-breaking three years and became the United States Marine Corps’ first African American female pilot and, shortly after, she was recognized as America’s First African American Female fighter pilotby the Department of Defense.

She joines Bloom on WFLA and WTTA to talk about how to fly, even during the stressful times of a pandemic.

