Millions of people are participating in “Veganuary”, a worldwide, 31 day, vegan challenge.

Founder and CEO of Green Spoon Co., Savannah Pagnozzi, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a tofu teriyaki recipe for those that might need inspiration for good vegan eats to cook.

TOFU TERIYAKI

Ingredients (3 servings):

1 block of Firm Tofu

Homemade Teriyaki Sauce

1/2 uncooked grain of choice PER bowl (1 cup cooked)

4 cups Broccoli

Directions:

Press tofu for 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut tofu into 1-inch cubes.

Place in bowl and coat with a little bit of olive oil.

Place on baking sheet and cook for 10 minutes.

While tofu is baking, make Homemade Teriyaki Sauce.

Disperse teriyaki sauce into 4 2oz cups.

Take tofu out when done, return to bowl, and coat with remaining teriyaki sauce.

Return to oven for 10 minutes, take out and flip tofu, and return to over for 5 more minutes.

Teriyaki Sauce (makes 3 servings):

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp agave

1 tsp sesame oil

½ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ cup cold water

1 tbsp cornstarch

Directions:

In small pot over medium heat, add in and mix all of the ingredients together EXCEPT for cornstarch and water.

While that’s heating, in separate bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and water until dissolved. Add this mixture in pan and whisk everything together.

Heat until sauce thickens, approx. 1 minute

