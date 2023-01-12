Protein remains the part of the plant-based diet that non-vegans seem most skeptical about, but there are multiple good sources to choose from.

Erin DeMarines, the CVO (chief vegan officer) of E Fit Foods joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with good protein sources for a vegan diet.

Erin shared this list:

Beets

Beans

Kale or spinach

Peppers

Tahini

Avocado

Nutritional yeast

Flax seed

Purple potato

Celery

Walnuts

Tempeh

