The plant-based trend continues to evolve in 2023 with more Americans wanting to eat healthier food options.



Mom, Entrepreneur, Vegan Foodie Athlete CVO (chief vegan officer) and eFIT Foods founder joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with simple ways to make the switch.

Vegan Baked Brie in Puff Pastry Recipe:

Ingredients:

Puff pastry dough of your choice (I use refrigerated organic crescent rolls)

Flour for rolling dough

Organic raspberry jelly or cranberry sauce

Plant based brie or feta

Organic walnuts

Crackers of your choice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Roll out dough to ⅛ inch

Spread out raspberry jelly or cranberry sauce just enough to support the brie or feta

Place walnuts on top

Place the Brie of feta on top of nuts and then bring the edges up and pinch and bake for 40

minutes

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



