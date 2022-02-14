Valentine’s Day Dessert Aphrodisiac

Dessert Diva Danette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and Gayle’s husband Mark as the two heat up the kitchen just in time for Valentine’s Day.

CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRY COOKIES

3/4 cup unsalted butter (softened)

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

4 tbls. strawberry jam

3/4 cup chocolate chips or chocolate chunks ( semi sweet)

10-12 strawberries ( stems off, cut in half)

1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

Powdered sugar for dusting

Preheat oven to 350

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

In a small bowl, mix together flour, salt and baking powder-set aside

In large bowl with mixer or by hand, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in egg & vanilla extract, stir until well combined. Add flour mixture to wet mixture, stir until dough all comes together (it may be a little crumbly, at first. This is ok)

Stir in strawberry jam. Fold in chocolate chips.. Grab a heaping tsp. of dough, and drop on prepared pan. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until edges are just starting to turn golden. Take out, and leave on pan a few minutes. Transfer to wire rack or parchment paper, and dust with powdered sugar. Sugar will melt slightly

slowly melt the 1/2 chocolate chips in microwave in 20 second increments, until melted, and smooth.

dip strawberry halves in melted chocolate, and place on top of cookie. Drizzle chocolate over strawberry topped cookies if desired. Let chocolate harden.

. Dust again with powdered when chocolate is set up. ENJOY!

