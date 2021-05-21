Using Medication Management as a Tool for Mental Health Recovery

Psychiatric nurse practitioner, Bernadette Ackerman seeks to maximize emotional health and quality of life. Ackerman discusses the benefits of a psychiatric evaluation and medication management for mental health diagnosis with Gayle Guyardo on Bloom.

You can find Bernadette Ackerman at McNulty Counseling and Wellness.

