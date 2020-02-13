Unique Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

Do you still need a last minute Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one? Lifestyle Expert and Blogger, Ashlee McGeehan is back with some unique gift ideas!

Valentine’s Day Gift Swaps:

Trade out the pre-cut flowers for a living plant. Swap paper that you throw out for forever gifts, like a photo album or coffee table book. Write your sweetheart a note on the inside of the book! Change up your usual candy purchase for healthier choices. Give your Valentine raw honey, or make your own hot sauce. Donate to a cause you love instead of giving a material gift. If you have a charity that is near and dear to your heart, make a donation in your loved one’s name.

For more lifestyle, health, and beauty tips, check out Ashlee’s blog: roseandoakblog.com.