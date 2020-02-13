Unique Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

Breaking News
Do you still need a last minute Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one? Lifestyle Expert and Blogger, Ashlee McGeehan is back with some unique gift ideas!

Valentine’s Day Gift Swaps:

  1. Trade out the pre-cut flowers for a living plant.
  2. Swap paper that you throw out for forever gifts, like a photo album or coffee table book. Write your sweetheart a note on the inside of the book!
  3. Change up your usual candy purchase for healthier choices. Give your Valentine raw honey, or make your own hot sauce.
  4. Donate to a cause you love instead of giving a material gift. If you have a charity that is near and dear to your heart, make a donation in your loved one’s name.

