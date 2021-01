Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire returns, and this time there will be three already-successful entrepreneurs tasked with building another successful, profitable business valued at $1 million in only 90 days and with limited resources.

Plot twist, the Covid 19 pandemic hits in the middle of production, and the show must go on.

Entrepreneur and international speaker Grant Cardone and Monique Idlett-Mosley join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about the tremendous challenge