Psychiatrist Rakesh Jain, MD, MPH to spread awareness about Tardive Dyskinesia (TD).

The Chronic condition leaves people with body movements they can’t control.

TD is not a side effect, in fact, it’s a condition where people experience mild, moderate, or severe uncontrollable movements in different parts of their bodies.

Dr. Jain told Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom that “even mild movements from TD could have emotional and social consequences.”

Experts say they can cause worry, frustration, and self-consciousness.

