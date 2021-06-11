U.S. FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes, but could face tough battle ahead

Anti-tobacco and civil rights groups, are hoping the latest move by the US Food and Drug Administration will help minority groups to stop using tobacco products.

Mitch Zeller the director of the FDA Center for Tobacco Products joins Gayle Guyardo with why it’s so important to push this measure through.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.