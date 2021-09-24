Twisted Sister Co-Founder Jay Jay French joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with National Prostate Cancer Campaign

We’re Not Gonna Take It is a national education campaign to raise awareness about the importance of screening and early detection of prostate cancer. ZERO is partnering with Jay Jay French, the guitarist, manager, record producer and founding member of the heavy metal band Twisted Sister to roll out the national campaign.



French joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share his personal reasons for getting involved.

