Tutus and Tennis Shoes

In honor of it’s 35th Anniversary, Greater Tampa Chapter of Jack & Jill of America is excited is inviting everyone to it’s Tutus & Tennis Shoes: Elevating ALL Children 35-Mille Walk/Run/Ride Challenge.

The Challenge will begin on February 1 and end on February 28, 2021. This annual fun, family-friendly event is sponsored by the Greater Tampa Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated.

Proceeds from the event benefit Jack and Jill Foundation and other local charities.

Co-Chair Ashley Laster joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about how everyone can get involved.