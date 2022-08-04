Healing from trauma and moving forward from your past is possible, no matter how difficult it may have been.



Professor, business owner, and psychic medium, Dr. Danielle Clark, joins Gayle Guyardo on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to talk about post-traumatic growth.



She lives by the motto:

You are not your past

You are not your mistakes

Healing from trauma is possible



Post-traumatic growth can lead to a flourishing life filled with stronger relationships, a greater appreciation for life, reduced stress and self-harming ideas/behaviors, and better health.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.