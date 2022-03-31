Studies have proven that fasting and exercise can reduce biological age, but only by about two years, after more than one year of rigorous lifestyle changes.



This requires a lot of effort for little return.



Now there are more ways to reduce biological age as discoveries change the way we can potentially influence our biological age.



The journal Aging recently published a randomized retrospective study that showed that taking a blend of calcium-AKG (CaAKG) for seven months decreased biological age by an average of eight years.



A notable aspect is that the participants in the study made no lifestyle changes!



Francis Palmer, MD, the author, "What's Your Number?" joins Gayle Guyardo the hsot of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how to turn back the hands of time.

