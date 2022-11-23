Plant based Chef Erin DeMarines CVO (chief vegan officer), and Health & Lifestyle Coach joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a amazing turkey alternative.



Thanksgiving Loaf Recipe:





1 tablespoon of olive oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 & 1/2 cloves of minced garlic

1 tablespoon of parsley

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon sage

1/4 cup dry lentils

2 cups vegetable broth or water (also can use aquafaba)

1 cup chopped walnuts

2 tablespoons of oat flour

2 tablespoons of ground flax seeds or hemp hearts or 1 tablespoon of each

2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast

2 tablespoons of soy sauce or liquid amino’s

2-3 chopped dates

1/2 teaspoon salt



Rinse the lentils: Measure the lentils into a colander or strainer. Pick over and remove any shriveled lentils or small pieces of rock or other debris. Rinse well under cool water. Drain.



Cook the lentils: Add the rinsed lentils to a medium saucepan with the vegetable broth. Bring to a rapid simmer over medium high, then reduce the heat to a very low simmer. There should be a few small bubbles, and the lentils should be barely moving. Let gently simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, until the lentils are tender. Keep an eye on them to ensure they do not dry out—you want the lentils to always be just barely covered with liquid. If the lentils are not yet tender but the liquid has been absorbed, add more water and continue to cook. Drain off any excess liquid and set aside.



Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-low heat. Once hot, add the onion and cook until onion is translucent and lightly brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 additional minute.



Once lentils are cooked, add the flour until well mixed and then the rest of the ingredients and put into a greased loaf pan.



Bake at 425 for 20 minutes or until there is a little crust on the outside. You can also mist a spray of olive oil on top for the last 5-8 minutes



Serve with roasted veggies for a beautiful centerpiece of health!

