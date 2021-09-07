Tubi rolls out back-to-school movie: Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood

Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood: Is about a young boy in an under-funded inner-city school who discovers the head of the school board is stealing money from fundraisers and lives in a mansion, so he organizes his friends together to get that money back where it belongs: in the classroom.



Stars Chase Brown, Iliana Perez and Jayden Scala joins the host of the nationally syndicated show Bloom, Gayle Guyardo, to share more about the show now available on Tubi.



Also, Tubi is partnering with “Kids in Need Foundation” to supply students in under resourced schools with school supplies and learning tools.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.