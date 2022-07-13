Hot dogs, hamburgers, steaks, and sausages, meat-heavy summer barbeques can have an impact on your health.

Cookouts can really derail a healthy diet.

If you’re trying to eat better, you’ve likely cut down on processed meats no matter which diet trend you’re trying, so it’s important to have a strategy if you plan to attend a holiday or summer BBQ in the near future.

Joan Ifland, Ph.D., F.A.C.N. a Nutrition Counselor and Fellow of the American College of Nutrition joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with ways to make those events an opportunity to eat healthier, instead of succumbing to the foods you’ve been trying so hard to avoid.

Dr. Ifland also shares advice on where it’s okay to indulge and where you’ll likely have regrets afterward.

He also recommended staying away from processed meats as much as possible, instead opting for grilled chicken and grilled veggies.

Dr. Ifland said you should also make it a point to replace sugary sodas with water or sparkling drinks with less sugar.

