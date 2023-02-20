If you TikTok feed is filled with pomogranit seeds your not alone. The Nature Ceral trend is going viral.

While the ingredients offers a lot of benefits, calling it a meal or using the word “cereal” to describe might send a confusing message to the people who try the mixture.

Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom makes the low-calorie mixture, which is a fun way to increase fruit intake.

The Nature Cereal trend involves adding a handful of pomegranate seeds to a bowl, followed by handfuls of blackberries and blueberries, and topping it off with coconut water and shaved ice (which is optional).

