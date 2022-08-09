Carly Paige an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach & Chef, with FitLiving Eats joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with an amazing Lentil Walnut Tacos Recipe.

Lentil Walnut Tacos

With Pineapple Mango Salsa and Cashew Sour Cream

Serves 4

15-ounce can cooked lentils, rinsed and drained (or 2 cups cooked lentils)

1 cup walnuts, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon salt

8 romaine lettuce leaves

Pineapple Mango Salsa:

1 cup fresh pineapple, diced

1 cup mango, diced

½ jalapeno, seeds removed and diced

¼ cup red onion, diced

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

1 lime, juiced

½ teaspoon salt

Cashew Sour Cream:

¾ cup cashews, soaked for 4 hours

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar

¼ teaspoon salt

To make the lentil walnut taco meat, toast the walnuts in a sauté pan for about 5 minutes on medium-low heat. Add the lentils, spices and tomato paste. Stir to combine and sauté for a few more minutes to let the mixture dry out a bit and become crumbly.

Meanwhile, combine the salsa ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

To make the cashew sour cream, drain the soaking liquid from the cashews and add the cashews to a blender. Add the remaining ingredients and blend until creamy.

To assemble, spoon the taco meat into the romaine leaves. Top with salsa and cashew sour cream.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



