Emmy and GLAAD award-winning journalist, Good Morning America’s Tony Morrison is launching a new series “Truth Be Told” on the stigma breaking platform +Life Media.

The new weekly series will cast a light on stigma, misinformation, mental health and more.



Tony made headlines last year when he publicly disclosed his HIV status in a deeply personal essay for Good Morning America and has been a pivotal voice and force for amplifying LGBTQ+ stories, creating the network’s first-ever Pride-focused programming, and attracting some of ABC and Good Morning America’s first honors and awards for inclusive storytelling.

Morrison joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how Truth Be Told will feature key voices in our world and communities who will share therir stories and their shift into living a life fully in their truth.

