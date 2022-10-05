Tatiana Coll, the Team Lead of the Teen Connect Youth Advisory Board and a Senior at H.B. Plant High School, and Alyssa Williams, the Operations & Outreach Manager of the Teen Connect Youth Advisory Board and a Senior at Tampa Preparatory School, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show, Bloom, to talk about a new initiative to promote greater awareness of sexual health services, resources, and education to help young people be empowered and prepared.

The Teen Connect Youth Advisory Board (YAB) is part of the Healthy Start Coalition of Hillsborough County’s Adolescent & Teen Health Program; a countywide initiative that partners with numerous youth-serving organizations to improve teen access to health services and community resources through Teen Connect Tampa Bay.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



