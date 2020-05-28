TrendingNow – May 28, 2020

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
‘I was deflated’: Tampa PD chief addresses death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody
Video
Pinellas beach social distancing restrictions no longer required, but recommended
Video
Trump’s order on social media regulation raises concerns
Video
Hillsborough County endorsing plans for Busch Gardens, Adventure Island to reopen
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
‘I was deflated’: Tampa PD chief addresses death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody
Video
Top Stories
Florida lawmakers hope loan program changes will help Tampa Bay’s small businesses
Video
Top Stories
Hillsborough EPG to discuss possible motion on wearing face covers in workplace
Video
South Carolina school apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ assignment on slavery
Video
French cat survives coronavirus
Video
Bowles emphasizes communication, chemistry, and continuity as keys to Bucs defensive success in 2020
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Run Cast
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Former Florida unemployment staffer says system errors are rejecting applicants
Video
Top Stories
Clair-Mel residents fed up with burned house next door and campers on the lawn
Video
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: Will Memorial Day weekend crowds lead to surge of cases?
Video
Now may be the time to shop with unused gift cards, before it’s too late
Video
Antimalarial drug linked to increased risk of death, new COVID-19 study says
Video
Florida lawmakers call for more transparency after email mistake compromises unemployment user data
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Bowles emphasizes communication, chemistry, and continuity as keys to Bucs defensive success in 2020
Video
Top Stories
Boston Marathon canceled for first time in history
WATCH: Alex Killorn organizes epic Bolts reunion to celebrate NHL return
Video
Bucs QB Tom Brady gives fans inside look of marriage with Gisele Bündchen in TikTok challenge
Former Armwood, UCF, NFL player finds his peace & place as an artist
Video
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
POSTPONED: 2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Hillsborough EPG to discuss possible motion on wearing face covers in workplace
Video
Top Stories
Sarasota County to offer 2 testing opportunities for residents with symptoms, healthcare workers
WHO using ‘Despicable Me’ ‘minions’ in COVID-19 public service announcement
Video
Batman signaled to save world during COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Doctors sue to block FDA abortion pill rule during pandemic
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Noticias Locales
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?
#TrendingNow – May 28, 2020
Bloom
Posted:
May 28, 2020 / 05:27 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 28, 2020 / 05:27 PM EDT
Health and lifestyle stories trending for May 28, 2020.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Tampa couple says masks not worn inside Seminole Hard Rock Casino despite new safety measures
Video
Former Florida unemployment staffer says system errors are rejecting applicants
Video
Tiny home community opens in Tampa
Video
Tampa man scouted Honeymoon Island for terrorist attack in support of ISIS, DOJ says
Video
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man’s neck should be charged
Video
When will Phase 2 of reopening Florida begin?
Video
‘I was deflated’: Tampa PD chief addresses death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody
Video
Minnesota governor activates National Guard to respond to violence following death of George Floyd
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus
Video
MAP: How many lifeguards are employed by local counties?
Tampa Bay’s unemployment rate highest on record, new report says
USF raises money for international students stuck in US due to coronavirus
Video
100-year-old Sarasota woman appears in national ‘Born in Quarantine’ Facebook ad for new moms
Video
More Don't Miss