TrendingNow May 26, 2020

Women’s health expert and Genetic Counselor Julia Wilkinson talks with BLOOM host Carissa Galloway, RDN about family planning during the Covid-19 pandemic. Julia recommends considering at-home genetic testing. Leading health organizations recommend carrier screening be offered to all women who are pregnant or planning on becoming pregnant. Tests kits are available online and can be done right at home. For more info on at-home genetic testing with Invitae visit Invitae.com.