TRENDINGNOW June 29

Weight loss products and supplements are a $61 billion industry, but a new report shows that Americans might be wasting their money because according to researchers, about a half dozen have any evidence behind them.

Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are showing the impact of adding milk chocolate to the diets of postmenopausal women. It turns out that eating a high intake of chocolate in the morning could help with fat burning.

And that's what's trending now

