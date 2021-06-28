TRENDINGNOW June 28

A new law signed by Florida Governor, Ron Desantis, now requires schools to provide first aid training and CPR in high schools across the state. The law encourages school districts to provide basic training for all students every two years. The law is set to take effect on July 1.

More Americans are using marijuana and alarmingly, cannabis use is now being linked to higher levels of suicidal thoughts. The National Institute of Health surveyed data from more than 280,000 young adults ages 18-35, and it showed that cannabis use was also associated with increased risks of thoughts of suicide, suicide plan, and suicide attempt.

And that’s what’s trending now with Gayle Guyardo on Bloom.

