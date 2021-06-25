TRENDINGNOW June 25

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization came out with a bold recommendation for parents to hold off on getting their children the COVID-19 vaccine, but went on to recommend that parents continue with regular childhood vaccinations. The Centers for Disease Control backed findings that showed more kids could be experiencing heart inflammation complications.

A new study shows that children’s birthday celebrations could be partly to blame for the rise in COVID-19 cases in early 2020. In counties with higher rates of COVID-19 overall, households that had a birthday during that time saw a 31% jump in COVID-19 cases.

It’s National Take Your Dog to Work Day and it turns out pets lower stress levels, lower blood pressure, and help with depression. I typically don’t bring my dog to work, but today I did – both in studio and for today’s “Gayle on the Go.”

And that’s what’s trending now with Gayle Guyardo on Bloom.

