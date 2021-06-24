TRENDINGNOW June 24

Millions of women are leaving the work force because of menopause. Symptoms of menopause typically start in women between the ages of 45 and 55, and women in this age group account for 11% of the workforce. Globally, menopause-related productivity losses can amount to more than $150 billion a year.

There is an app for tracking how much time you spend on your phone, and how long you are in each app. A past study by the London School of Economics found that 89% of people who reached for their phones did so unprompted, while 11% responded to alerts. Screen addiction is only getting worse.

Tampa Bay Lightning is teaming up with Advent Health for a “Shots on Ice Vaccination Event.” Fans are invited to register to receive vaccinations, take shots on net from the ice, score photos with Thunderbug and the Zamboni, as well as receive Lightning swag. This is happening today from 4:30 to 6:30, but you must sign up.

And that is what is trending now with Gayle Guyardo on Bloom.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.