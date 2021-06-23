TRENDINGNOW June 23

For the first time in more than a year, there are no COVID patients in Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital remain prepared for whatever the future holds, but the empty beds and quiet COVID units are worth recognizing.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Florida as the leading nation in the number of new HIV cases. Testing, education, and prevention are key in preventing the spread of HIV.

