TRENDINGNOW June 18

Researchers tested 28 patients and found that when given low doses of nitrous oxide or ‘laughing gas,’ each patient resisted depression. About 85% of patients who are given a low dosage of nitrous oxide show improvement.

A study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests that Ibuprofen is more effective than Codeine for managing pain after surgery.

Parents who have children with disabilities face many challenges. Many times, moms take on the bulk of the child care responsibilities, even at the expense of their mental health. Nancy Alvarez explains a new study that shows that can change with the help of dads.

