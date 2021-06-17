For those over 26 years old, women are increasing their alcohol consumption faster than men. Research suggests that people who drink to cope, rather than drinking for pleasure, have a higher risk of developing alcohol use disorder.
About 22% of school children in the United States do not speak English at home. Starting school with limited or no English language skills may make keeping up with reading and vocabulary challenging. Positive Parenting’s Nancy Alvarez tells us more about an intervention program called “Bridge of Stories” that helps to build kids’ language skills in English and their home language.
#TRENDINGNOW June 17
