TRENDINGNOW July 30

Scientists have discovered that swimming gives your brain a boost, but they have not figured out why it is better than other aerobic activities yet. However, new research shows that the growing and changing of new brain cells that boost your mood is very prevalent when you swim.

New research suggests that one of the hallmarks of COVID could be in our eyes. Long COVID refers to those who experience a range of debilitating symptoms even after recovering from Acute SARS-COV-2. According to a new study, long COVID might be detectable in the eyes of patients.

Many students tend to shy away from challenging themselves because of a fear of failure, and now, remote learning has amplified this problem for some people. Nancy Alvarez explains new research showing that mistakes might be the key to learning.

And that’s what’s trending now with Gayle Guyardo on Bloom.

