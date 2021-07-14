TRENDINGNOW July 14

Plant-based meat alternatives may look and cook like real meat, but scientists say that the nutritional components may not be the same. Researchers at Duke University compared 18 plant-based meat alternatives to 18 grass-fed ground beef options.

The odds of dying from cancer in the U.S. have gotten lower, though it’s not clear how the pandemic may have changed things. The American Cancer Society’s recent report shows that this cancer decline spans across all groups of Americans.

A new study finds the earlier parents expose their kids to science, the better their kids do by the eighth grade. Nancy Alvarez has simple ways parents can support their kids before they even get to school.

And that’s what’s trending now with Danny New on Bloom.

Bloom is part of Nexstar and airs in the Tampa-St. Petersburg market on both WTTA and WFLA TV stations plus our syndication has expanded beyond the Tampa/St. Petersburg market and streaming service FLIXX.net and TV stations in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

We are now being carried by YouToo America and airing in over 40 more markets with a reach of approximately 36 million households.