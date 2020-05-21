TrendingNow for May 21, 2020

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Highlands sheriff warns of COVID-19 task force scheme
St. Pete Beach raises parking costs to cover additional cleaning, law enforcement
Rays pitching prospect Honeywell has elbow procedure
Safeguarding the Skyway: Construction set to begin on Skyway Bridge suicide barrier
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Safeguarding the Skyway: Construction set to begin on Skyway Bridge suicide barrier
Video
Top Stories
19-year-old set to become youngest lawyer in Alabama
Video
Top Stories
TSA announces changes to screening process in wake of coronavirus
Video
Tampa principal recognized by Ellen DeGeneres for efforts to organize food pantry at her school
Video
Woman gives birth to surprise baby in bathtub
‘You need to leave’: Costco employee asks customer refusing to wear mask to go
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Credit union returns nurse’s car, after wrongful repossession
Video
Top Stories
Florida unemployment seekers wait weeks for partial payments as state praises improving system
Video
Top Stories
‘She’s not a data scientist’: DeSantis slams fired DOH employee, says she was insubordinate
Video
Florida coronavirus: Lab blamed for thousands of inaccurate tests fires back
Video
North Port business says state failed to notify them to take action on unemployment claims
Video
8 On Your Side compiles, submits list of 4k+ unemployment seekers after Gov. DeSantis calls for names
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Rays pitching prospect Honeywell has elbow procedure
Top Stories
Brady’s Super Bowl journeys to be part of 2021 ESPN series
NCAA to lift moratorium on football, basketball workouts
Rays to host voluntary individual workouts at Tropicana Field
Video
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert calls seeing photos from informal workout with Tom Brady ‘pretty funny!’
Video
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
POSTPONED: 2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
1,700 Florida coronavirus tests damaged on way to lab
Top Stories
State approves Sarasota, Manatee counties to resume vacation rentals
Legoland gets local approval to reopen on June 1
Back in play: CEO of Seminole Gaming talks safety as Hard Rock Casino reopens
Tampa principal recognized by Ellen DeGeneres for efforts to organize food pantry at her school
Video
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Noticias Locales
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?
#TrendingNow for May 21, 2020
Bloom
Posted:
May 21, 2020 / 04:16 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 21, 2020 / 04:16 PM EDT
Health and wellness stories that are trending for May 21, 2020.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Fire dept: Reminder don’t leave hand sanitizer in your car
Vegas resort offering complimentary stay for essential workers
Police: Trio of drivers were racing down Dale Mabry Highway at 90 mph
Video
When will Phase 2 of reopening Florida begin?
Video
Pinellas, Hernando counties take ‘full Phase One’ beyond DeSantis’ orders
Video
Florida unemployment system hit by data security breach
‘She’s not a data scientist’: DeSantis slams fired DOH employee, says she was insubordinate
Video
Florida unemployment seekers wait weeks for partial payments as state praises improving system
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus
Video
Florida coronavirus: OneBlood testing each blood donation for COVID-19 antibodies
REGISTER: 8 On Your Side Blood Drive Friday May 22
Hillsborough struggles to keep up with child care demand as Florida reopens, research finds
40 years later: Skyway Bridge disaster remembered in documentary
Video
More Don't Miss