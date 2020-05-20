TrendingNow for May 20, 2020

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Study finds major predictor for COVID-19 mortality
Video
When will Florida theme parks submit reopening plans to state?
Video
McDonald’s set to scrap self-serve soda machines as part of reopening guidelines
Video
Don’t let nursing homes take stimulus checks, Florida AG warns
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Study finds major predictor for COVID-19 mortality
Video
Top Stories
Apple, Google release technology for pandemic apps
Video
Top Stories
Update: Pinellas, Hernando counties take ‘full Phase One’ beyond DeSantis’ orders, opening more than other Florida counties
Video
‘She’s not a data scientist’: DeSantis slams fired DOH employee, says she was insubordinate
Video
Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook, police say
Video
‘It doesn’t belong to us’: Family finds, returns nearly $1 million in cash
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: Lab blamed for thousands of inaccurate tests fires back
Video
Top Stories
North Port business says state failed to notify them to take action on unemployment claims
Video
Top Stories
8 On Your Side compiles, submits list of 4k+ unemployment seekers after Gov. DeSantis calls for names
Video
AdventHealth terminates contract with lab due to thousands of unreliable coronavirus test results
Video
Nurse’s car repossessed after she accepts credit union offer to defer payments during pandemic
Video
Family of man killed by motorcyclist on Bayshore Blvd. wants safety changes
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Report: Walt Disney World front-runner to host remainder of NBA season
Video
Top Stories
Tampa Bay home to 7 of top 10 NFL jersey sales
Body found on LA beach identified as WWE pro Shad Gaspard
USF LB Boyles on junior season: ‘We’re going to go into each game expecting to be the best’
Video
NHL’s plan to return face possible border restriction hurdle
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
POSTPONED: 2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
When will Florida theme parks submit reopening plans to state?
Video
Top Stories
US births fall to 35-year low, and virus could drive them down more
Florida coronavirus: State records over 500 new cases, 44 deaths
Happy Hump Day! Free drive-thru camel adventure at Hillsborough Co. fairgrounds
Video
Face masks needed at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Video
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Noticias Locales
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?
#TrendingNow for May 20, 2020
Bloom
Posted:
May 20, 2020 / 04:58 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 20, 2020 / 04:58 PM EDT
Here’s a look at health and wellness stories trending for May 20, 2020.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
‘She’s not a data scientist’: DeSantis slams fired DOH employee, says she was insubordinate
Video
Over 70 suspects charged in Polk Co. drug bust
Video
When will Phase 2 of reopening Florida begin?
Video
‘Thank God for the cooler’: Video shows miraculous boat rescue miles off Pasco County coast
Video
Florida COVID-19 dashboard manager raises red flags about accuracy of state data after being fired
Video
Deputies: Lakeland man arrested for attacking shopper who didn’t thank him for holding door open
Video
Health officials warn of new coronavirus related syndrome affecting Florida kids
Video
McDonald’s set to scrap self-serve soda machines as part of reopening guidelines
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus
Video
Florida coronavirus: OneBlood testing each blood donation for COVID-19 antibodies
REGISTER: 8 On Your Side Blood Drive Friday May 22
Hillsborough struggles to keep up with child care demand as Florida reopens, research finds
40 years later: Skyway Bridge disaster remembered in documentary
Video
More Don't Miss