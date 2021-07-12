There is a spike in colon cancer in young people and researchers think the increase is linked to sugary drinks. Researchers found a 16% increase in risk of colon cancer for each eight ounce serving of sugary drink consumed per day. For people ages 13 to 18, each serving was linked to a 32% increased risk of eventually developing colorectal cancer before age 50.
And that’s what’s trending now with Gayle Guyardo on Bloom.
#TrendingNow for July 12th
