Treats To Promote a Fast Metabolism | Coconut Cacao Truffles

Haylie Pomroy, a top Hollywood nutritionist and author of Cooking for a Fast Metabolism joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a delicious Coconut Cacao Truffles recipe.

Coconut Cacao Truffles:

Oh my goodness! If you love a chocolate-y treat as much as I do, then you’ll find so much

pleasure in these delicious truffles! They’re sweet and delicious and packed full amazing,

healthy digestive fat to keep your metabolism burning!

Phase 3 & Maintenance | Makes 14 truffles

Prep time: 15 minutes | Total time: 2 hours 15 minutes (includes chilling time)

INGREDIENTS

2/3 cup mashed avocado (about 1 large)

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons raw cacao powder

1 teaspoon almond extract (omit if you just want straight chocolate)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2/3 cup carob chips

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

DIRECTIONS

1. Blend the avocado in a food processor until it is very smooth. Add the cacao powder, optional

almond extract, and vanilla extract and blend until well combined.

2. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, microwave the carob chips for about 1 minute, stirring every

20 seconds, until melted. Add the avocado mixture to the bowl of melted carob and stir until

thoroughly combined. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours.

3. Line a cookie sheet with waxed paper, and place the coconut flakes in a shallow plate.

4. Using a small cookie scoop or a melon baller, scoop the chilled carob mixture and roll around in

your hands to create even balls. Roll each ball in the coconut flakes and place on the prepared

cookie sheet.

5. Refrigerate until ready to serve. 2 truffles is a serving of healthy fat.