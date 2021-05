A new study out show Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) affects up to 10% of the U.S. population and costs upwards of $1 billion a year in medical bills and lost productivity.

NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, Dr. Niket Sonpal joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to discuss new treatments for people with IBS.

Watch Bloom Weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.