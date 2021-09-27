Treatment options for Sickle Cell Disease

Dr. Leila Jerome Clay, the director of the sickle cell program in the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to bring awareness to Sickle Cell Awareness Month.



She is an assistant professor of pediatrics in the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Clay treats children, adolescents and young adults with rare blood disorders such as sickle cell disease and thalassemia. Trained in both pediatrics and internal medicine, she plays the key role of a physician navigator in transitioning adolescents with these diseases to adult care. She has established her research in sickle cell disease where she studies the mechanistic contribution of vitamin D deficiency and its effects of disease manifestation of sickle cell disease as well as bone disease. Her primary professional objective is to translate her clinical research to the field.



Dr. Clay received the Johns Hopkins All Children’s award for Excellence in Service and Professionalism in the 2019 Johns Hopkins Medicine Clinical Excellence Awards.



Dr. Clay earned her medical doctorate from Morehouse School of Medicine. She completed her Internal Medicine and Pediatrics residency at Rutgers University/New Jersey Medical School. She finished her pediatric hematology/oncology fellowship at University of North Carolina Hospitals with a research focus in lifespan care of sickle cell disease.

