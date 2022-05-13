Belinda A. Savage-Edwards, MD, FAAN, AQH, a neurologist & headache specialist joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about Migraine & Headache Awareness Month which happens in June.



Migraine and headache disorders, impact 40 million Americans, and 1 billion people globally.



This year’s theme is “advocate for access,” a call for better access to treatments, headache medicine training for healthcare providers, equal access to healthcare

for the BIPOC community, and much more.



Dr. Savage-Edwards explained to viewers that “migraine is not just a headache. It is a serious neurological disorder that

requires a diagnosis and a multi-faceted approach for treatment that can

include preventive and acute treatments, as well as diet and lifestyle changes.”



For access to migraine care and doctors who are knowledgeable about migraine click here:



