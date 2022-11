Nurse practitioner Shani V. Davis, Ph.D, APRN-BC, CDCES joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show with how she treats her patients and shared her own journey of managing type 2 diabetes.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.