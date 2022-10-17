The ripple effect of Hurricane Ian, impacted lives, businesses, and homes, but it also had a ripple effect impacting the world’s largest eye bank, headquartered in Tampa Bay.

Jason Woody President and CEO of the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about how non profits, including LEITR where majorly impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Woody shared the story of a transplant doctor who lost his home and surgery center during the hurricane, which will impact the hundreds of patients he helps every year gain the gift of sight.

LEITR headquartered in Tampa’s Historic Ybor City has a global presence and is taking steps to ensure that the disruption is minimal but we will continue to see an effect, especially as SWFL rebuilds, which will take months.

These are just some of the reasons organ donations where stopped during the catastrophic storm:

• Loss of business – Tampa office closed for three days, flight disrupted, recovery halted.

• LEITR staff effected as we have offices across the state

• Surgeons lost businesses (Ft. Myers doctor – 300 surgeries per year)

• Long term impact – take a while to rebuild and will affect people’s abilities to regain their sight

• How you can help: Support the rebuild efforts, register as an organ donor, take care of your eyes. Practice eye safety, get regular check ups.

