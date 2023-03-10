It’s that time of year – we’re springing forward this weekend, adjusting the clocks, and losing an hour of sleep. There are health risks associated with the disruption of our internal clocks. Psychologist and Sleep Podcaster, Dr. Dan Baughn, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with more on how the disruption of our sleep pattern affects our health.

