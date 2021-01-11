Train like QB Tom Brady at TB12

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A lot of us are resolving to get fit in 2021 and build up our immune systems, and the perfect role model for clean living is Tampa Bayt Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

Brady openly share his holistic approach to health and wellness through TB12,  a company he co-founded to help anyone achieve functional strength & conditioning principles, that also includes innovative recovery practices, and ways to  prevent injuries in the first place.

A top trainer at TB12 in Tampa joins BLOOM with Gayle Guyardo to share what this concept is all about.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss