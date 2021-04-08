Train like a WWE Superstar

Some of the biggest stars in each world have crossed over from the world of MMA to professional wrestling, and vice versa, to varying degrees of success.

In her “Gayle On The Go” segment on BLOOM TV, Gayle Guyardo caught up with Jake Spray, a boxing, Kickboxing, and MMA trainer at Title Boxing in South Tampa who says over the years, the worlds of Pro-wrestling and Mixed Martial Arts have led to more than just coexisting with one another, with performers often making the jump from one world to another.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

