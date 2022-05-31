Hollywood actors are known for making dramatic physical transformation for movie role that it gets people talking.



Those transformations don’t come easy.



Hollywood Physique Expert, Eric the Trainer, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the natioally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how he transforms stars before they hit the big screen.

You can find Eric The Trainer on social media: @ericthetrainer on insta Facebook and twitter

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





