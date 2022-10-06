Veterinarian, Dr. Christina Erdman, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, and says the foods we feed our pets can be the best medicines or the worst poisons. Dr. Erdman discusses Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine Food Therapy and how the foods animals eat affect their health.

