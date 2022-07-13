Why do we stay in toxic relationships?

Many people stay in jobs or habits and patterns that don’t serve them. The belief for some is “better the devil you know than the devil you don’t.”

This captures quite vividly why people sometimes prefer and choose to remain in unhealthy patterns and dynamics even though they know deep inside they’re not healthy.

People choose the devil they know rather than enter the unknown and face situations that could possibly be worse.

It’s also common for people to spend a lot of time in their heads, forecasting worst-case scenarios and they don’t stop to consider the positive possibilities.

However, when you stay in a toxic relationship it lowers self-esteem and courage. It’s common to begin to question your own perceptions, and stick with sub-standard, harmful and negative relationships, jobs, other situations despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to identify a toxic relationship and how to know when it’s time to get out.

