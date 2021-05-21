Top Tampa Teacher Pivots after Hillsborough County Lays off Teachers

He might be one of the newer teachers in the Hillsborough County School system, but Kenneth Coogan was named Florida’s Best Beginning Science Teacher in his first year on the job.

Sadly, the accolades and impactful teaching style that made Coogan a highly respected teacher, because he only had a few years under his belt, Coogan won’t be returning to the classroom in the fall because of teacher layoffs.

In her ongoing “Gayle On The Go” series airing weekdays on Bloom, Gayle Guyardo follows along to see how the talented teacher plans to pivot in life.

Mr. Coogan who is a science and agriculture teacher is taking his passion for plants to the next level and opening a carnivorous plant company. He has some of the most beautiful Florida species of the plants that he is now shipping nationwide.

You can find Kenneth Coogan on Facebook under Critter Companions By Kenny Coogan or head to his website.

