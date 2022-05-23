The FDA and Abbott Nutrition say they’re working fast to restart production at the closed factory, but it could take a while, so what should parents do if they can’t get their hands on enough baby formula to feed their infants and toddlers.



Board certified pediatrician Dr. David Berger MD joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with what parents can do to keep their children healthy.

