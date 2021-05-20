Top Tampa Catering company “Created Cuisine” Serves Food for Bigger Purpose

Top chefs, culinary experts and community activist have come together to launch a high end catering company to give women rescued from the sex industry of human trafficking. The team hope that people will not only hire Created Cuisine because it serves a purpose, but because it serves some of the most exquisite food in Tampa Bay.

In her ongoing Bloom “Gayle On the Go” series, Gayle Guyardo visits the state-of-the-art kitchen where the team works and the next day attends a party where the food makes another incredible debut.

Created Cuisine is operated under the training and supervision of Chef Clyde Tanner, Created Board Member and Director of Culinary at the Art Institute of Tampa, and Chef Jesse Layman, food consultant and VP of Sales and Marketing for Sparrow Lane. Created Cuisine’s menu is inspired by the recipes of Created Board Member, Sung Lee Hochhausler.

